King County Wastemobile will be in Bothell October 21-23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
The King County Wastemobile is making a stop in Bothell this weekend, Friday – Sunday, October 21 – 23, 2022 from 10:00am to 5:00pm, to provide household hazardous waste disposal services for King County residents.
The address is: 18115 Campus Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011.
You may drop off items such as antifreeze, batteries, gasoline, fluorescent lights, and pesticides.
To view the full list of what you can and cannot bring and learn some safety tips visit the King County Household Hazardous Waste webpage or call the Household Hazards Line with King County at 206-296-4692.
If you cannot make it to the Wastemobile, do not dispose your hazardous waste like cleaning products, batteries, or pesticides in the garbage or down the drain.
Take your hazardous waste to the North Seattle Hazardous Waste drop-off site for safe disposal.
12550 Stone Ave N Seattle, WA 98133
9am - 5pm
Closed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
