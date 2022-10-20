King County Wastemobile will be in Bothell October 21-23, 2022

Do you have Household Hazardous Waste that needs disposal?





The King County Wastemobile is making a stop in Bothell this weekend, Friday – Sunday, October 21 – 23, 2022 from 10:00am to 5:00pm, to provide household hazardous waste disposal services for King County residents.













If you cannot make it to the Wastemobile, do not dispose your hazardous waste like cleaning products, batteries, or pesticides in the garbage or down the drain. To view the full list of what you can and cannot bring and learn some safety tips visit the King County Household Hazardous Waste webpage or call the Household Hazards Line with King County at 206-296-4692.





Take your hazardous waste to thefor safe disposal.9am - 5pmClosed on July 4, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.









You may drop off items such as antifreeze, batteries, gasoline, fluorescent lights, and pesticides.