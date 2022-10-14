Shoreline District Court Judge Joe Campagna appointed to King County Superior Court

Joe Campagna appointed to

King County Superior Court Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Shoreline District Court judge Joe Campagna to the King County Superior Court. Campagna replaces Judge Julia Garratt. who retired on June 30, 2022. Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Shoreline District Court judge Joe Campagna to the King County Superior Court. Campagna replaces Judge Julia Garratt. who retired on June 30, 2022.





During his tenure, Campagna developed the Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center, which provides therapeutic services to people involved in the criminal justice system.





From 2007 to 2018, Campagna worked as a litigator at Schroeter Goldmark and Bender, where he handled criminal defense and complex civil litigation matters.



Campagna is active in the community. He is a member of the Shoreline Rotary Club and has volunteered for work parties at Echo Lake Park.









“Judge Campagna is committed to serving his community,” said Inslee. “He is a relentless worker and passionate about service to others. He will be a wonderful additions to the King County Superior Court.”

Campagna earned his bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and his law degree from Vermont Law School. Before he became a district court judge, he regularly volunteered as a pro bono attorney with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Clemency Project, Washington Appleseed, Seattle Clemency Project, and El Centro de La Raza.Campagna earned his bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and his law degree from Vermont Law School.













Campagna has been a King County District Court Judge at the county’s Shoreline Division since January 2019.