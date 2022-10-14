Star viewing party at Paramount School Park this Saturday
Friday, October 14, 2022
Join us this Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Shoreline for an evening of star gazing at Paramount School Park, 15300 8th NE, Shoreline WA 98155, 7pm to 11pm.
We'll have telescopes for people to look through or feel free to bring your own. If you are bringing your own telescope please arrive before dark to set it up.
This event is weather dependent. Check the event page for possible cancellation at https://www.seattleastro.org/events/1396
