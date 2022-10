Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:17pm Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 2200 block of N 156th Pl. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:17pm Shoreline Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 2200 block of N 156th Pl.

They arrived to heavy smoke from all sides of the home.





The homeowner confirmed all residents had safely evacuated.





It was a difficult, deep seated fire and it took a good portion of the night to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.





The cause is under investigation.