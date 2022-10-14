Dahlia Fall and Winter Care webinar Tuesday October 18, 2022 on Zoom
Friday, October 14, 2022
On Tuesday October 18, 2022 from 1-2:30pm Dahlias for Seniors Project of the Shoreline Senior Center will offer a webinar on Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2022.
Hibbs will cover topics including:
- When the season’s over – timing and cutting your dahlia plants back
- Options for wintering tubers – leaving them in the ground or digging and storing options
- Correct digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage
- Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding over winter
- Tending your soil for next Spring
Please call the Senior Center (206-365-1536) to register for the Webinar and get the Zoom link
