Dahlia Fall and Winter Care webinar Tuesday October 18, 2022 on Zoom

John Hibbs and friend Dahlia Fall and Winter Care Webinar Dahlia Fall and Winter Care Webinar





On Tuesday October 18, 2022 from 1-2:30pm Dahlias for Seniors Project of the Shoreline Senior Center will offer a webinar on Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2022.





Hibbs will cover topics including:

When the season’s over – timing and cutting your dahlia plants back

Options for wintering tubers – leaving them in the ground or digging and storing options

Correct digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage

Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding over winter

Tending your soil for next Spring

Please call the Senior Center (206-365-1536) to register for the Webinar and get the Zoom link











