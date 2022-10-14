Dahlia Fall and Winter Care webinar Tuesday October 18, 2022 on Zoom

Friday, October 14, 2022

John Hibbs and friend
Dahlia Fall and Winter Care Webinar 

On Tuesday October 18, 2022 from 1-2:30pm Dahlias for Seniors Project of the Shoreline Senior Center will offer a webinar on Fall-Winter Dahlia care with John Hibbs of the Dahlias for Seniors Project 2022. 

Hibbs will cover topics including: 
  • When the season’s over – timing and cutting your dahlia plants back 
  • Options for wintering tubers – leaving them in the ground or digging and storing options 
  • Correct digging, washing, and cutting tubers before storage 
  • Preventing tuber injury – freezing, drying out, molding over winter 
  • Tending your soil for next Spring
Please call the Senior Center (206-365-1536) to register for the Webinar and get the Zoom link



Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  