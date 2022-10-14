Free seminars and individual appointments with Medicare consultants at the Senior Center beginning Monday

Appointments beginning on 10/17

Retiring soon? New to Medicare? Questions about your current Medicare plan?





David has been in the insurance industry for over 15 years and enjoys making navigating Medicare options an easy and painless decision for people’s health and their wallet. David will be conducting Medicare Seminars at The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. He will also be available for individual appointments.





David Washington will be here on the following dates for Medicare appointments. 10/17, 10/31, and 11/7. His appointment hours are 1-3pm but can be later. Appointments will generally be 45 minutes to an hour in length.





Medicare Solutions with Shoeb Ismail, MBA, United Healthcare, at the Senior Center Appointments beginning 10/17 at 6pm and 7pm





Join Shoeb for Medicare education meetings at Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center. Get help navigating the world of Medicare and obtain proper coverage for your current and future needs. What are the 3 requirements for Medicare? How do I enroll in Medicare for the first time? Who is not eligible for Medicare? How long does it take for a Medicare application to be approved?







- Medicare part B savings program

- Medicaid Qualification

- Low income subsidy - Help with prescription drugs

10/17/2022 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 10/31/2022 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 11/14/2022 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 11/28/2022 6:00 PM 7:00 PM 12/5/2022 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Medicare Educational Meetings -Review your plan





To make your Medicare appointment with David or Shoeb please call the Center at 206-365-1536





The Senior Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.









