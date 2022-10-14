Shoreline Fire public hearing October 20, 2022 - hybrid format

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of Shoreline Fire Department.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:1. Review sources of revenue for the Department’s 2023 General Expense, General Capital, and ALS Expense, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and2. Review and establish the Department’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2023 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the Department as provided in RCW 52.18.060.DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, October 20, 2022TIME OF HEARING: The public hearing portion of the agenda will begin at 5:00pm.LOCATION:Ø The meeting will be held at the location below:Shoreline Fire Department Station 6117525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133To attend the meeting online please use the below information:Meeting ID: 842 4806 6884Passcode: 069285Dial by your location: #253 215 8782All interested persons are encouraged to attend and provide input.Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantOctober 6, 2022