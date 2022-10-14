Letter to the Editor: For the first time in 37 years I am voting against a levy

To the Editor:





After gathering information from the Voters Pamphlet, a Shoreline Community Presentation, answers from the City Manager’s Office, and Citizens for a Fair Levy (website: ShorelineLevy.info ), I am voting against Prop 1. This has been a difficult decision because I have always voted yes on every Shoreline proposition, bond, and levy for the last 37 years. However, Prop 1 is a very big increase and the City Council has not explained exactly what it plans to use the additional money for.

Proposition 1 is a Levy Lid Lift that will raise the property tax from $1.13 to $1.39 per $1,000. assessed value. This Levy Lid Lift increase will be in addition to the Park Bond we passed Feb 8 that will add about $0.22/$1,000 assessed value for the next 20 years beginning in January 2023.

This Levy Lid Lift will be applied to our new (generally higher) property value assessment we all just received from the County Assessor. The City of Shoreline currently has a surplus of several million dollars. I presume with a jump to $1.39 it will enlarge the current surplus. I am NOT against paying property taxes; this is just too big of an increase.

If Prop 1, the Levy Lid Lift, fails, the City can continue to tax us at $1.13+1% for 2023. They can then resubmit another Levy Lid Lift at a more realistic rate, and with a better explanation of why the City needs the money, in a spring or November election in 2023.





Jane Lowell

Shoreline








