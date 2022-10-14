Glassblowing demo at Café Aroma Saturday from 1-6pm

Friday, October 14, 2022

Dan Friday, glassblower, was featured in season 3 of the Netflix series Blown Away

This Saturday at Café Aroma, 509 NE 165th St in The Ridgecrest Neighborhood from 1-6pm, acclaimed Glass Blowing Artist and Ridgecrest resident Dan Friday will be making some amazing glass pieces while you watch.

Tickets are no longer available for seating, but Dan says everyone is welcome to come by to see him work his magic. 

There will be displays of created glass pieces, chances to win prizes, and of course- Café Aroma will be open for business.

--Patricia Hale, Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association



Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  