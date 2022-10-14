Judges on the ballot

By Diane Hettrick





First of all, all the judicial races we vote on this year have unopposed candidates.





Second - put this website in your bookmarks for future elections: VotingForJudges.com





The site was created to provide voters with information about people running for judicial positions. It provides information from newspaper editorial boards and includes rating from every group that rates candidates.





Our local Shoreline District Court at the Robert A. Wacker courthouse on Meridian will be getting two new justices.





Judge Marcine Anderson is retiring after this year. Karama Hawkins is taking her place and is on our ballot.





Joe Campagna has been named by Gov. Inslee to Superior Court. ( See article ) The appointment took place after the filing deadline, so he is on our ballot for Shoreline District court. After the election he will resign and an interim will be appointed.











