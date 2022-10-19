Senior Center Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday



Every possible space at the Senior Center will be filled with vendors for the Holiday Bazaar this Friday and Saturday, October 21-22, 2022. Every possible space at the Senior Center will be filled with vendors for the Holiday Bazaar this Friday and Saturday, October 21-22, 2022.





Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm. You will need all that time - every possible space will be full of booth artists selling their work. Don't miss the silent auction or forget to buy a raffle ticket.





And buy lunch to go along with baked goods for yourself and your family.





Enjoy the atmosphere.





The Senior Center building is at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.











