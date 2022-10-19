Senior Center Holiday Bazaar Friday and Saturday
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Every possible space at the Senior Center will be filled with vendors for the Holiday Bazaar this Friday and Saturday, October 21-22, 2022.
Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm. You will need all that time - every possible space will be full of booth artists selling their work. Don't miss the silent auction or forget to buy a raffle ticket.
And buy lunch to go along with baked goods for yourself and your family.
Enjoy the atmosphere.
The Senior Center building is at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Free parking.
