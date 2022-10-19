Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Project Engineer (WMS02)









The successful candidate appointed into this position is expected to consider personal, coworker, and public safety a top priority during the planning and performance of all project activities. Through strong and innovative leadership, this position will strategically manage and implement the departmental policies that ensure the most efficient management of WSDOT to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$87,570 - $112,303 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced project engineer looking to advance their career into a senior leadership role and serve as Assistant Project Engineer. The primary undertaking of this position is the delivery of projects requiring the administration of construction contracts to ensure their completion is on time, on budget, and completed safely with the least amount of impacts to the traveling public as necessary.