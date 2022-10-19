Cosmic Queries with Troy Carpenter of the Goldendale WA Observatory - online Wednesday October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022


Join the Seattle Astronomical Society online as they welcome Goldendale Observatory's Troy Carpenter!

Troy has been running the Goldendale Observatory for nine years and has also spent seven years teaching and training in the energy sector. He also has five years of broadcasting experience.

The curious are welcome and questions are encouraged!


Request the meeting link at outreach@seattleastro.org



