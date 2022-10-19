Dramatic vehicle fire in Bellevue on I-90

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Multiple crews were on scene eastbound I-90 near Bellevue Way on the east channel bridge for a vehicle collision and car fire.





Brief video from Bellevue Fire



While off-duty and commuting to work, Capt. Tom Tull of Eastside Fire and Rescue was first on scene this morning.



Capt. Tull, along with another bystander, was able to break a window to pull an entrapped driver from their burning truck.



Two patients were transported to hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Two others involved were uninjured.







The vehicle fire was caused by a ruptured fuel line after a vehicle collision. The air was already saturated with smoke from wildland fires burning in the larger region.