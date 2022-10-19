Dramatic vehicle fire in Bellevue on I-90

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Multiple crews were on scene eastbound I-90 near Bellevue Way on the east channel bridge for a vehicle collision and car fire.

The vehicle fire was caused by a ruptured fuel line after a vehicle collision. The air was already saturated with smoke from wildland fires burning in the larger region.

Brief video from Bellevue Fire

While off-duty and commuting to work, Capt. Tom Tull of Eastside Fire and Rescue was first on scene this morning.

Capt. Tull, along with another bystander, was able to break a window to pull an entrapped driver from their burning truck.

Two patients were transported to hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. Two others involved were uninjured.



