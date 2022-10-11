MLTNews: Digging into the past - Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|Edmonds College associate faculty member
Dr. Alicia Valentino led an archeological
excavation of the land in July 2022.
Photo courtesy MLTNews.com
This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
In the corner of the property, there once sat a community center that served as a safe haven for the Japanese community of North Seattle. Shoji Kumasaka, the family patriarch, had donated the building to the Green Lake Japanese Association, known as the Nihojinkai.
The community center was a sanctuary for the local Japanese community to study arts, theater and judo and served as a meeting place.
It remained central to the community until President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, forcing Japanese Americans from the West Coast into incarceration camps.
