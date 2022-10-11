LFP Police calls 9-30 to 10-7-22
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Your officers responded to 285 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 107 Traffic related incidents
- 64 Extra patrols / Business checks
- 36 Suspicious Circumstances
- 10 Theft / Shoplift / Fraud
- 8 Welfare checks / Suicidal subject
- 7 Alarms
- 8 Disturbance / 911
- 6 Warrant Arrests
