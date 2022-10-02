Blessing of the Animals at Church of the Redeemer October 9, 2022
Sunday, October 2, 2022
|Blessing of the Animals October 9 at
Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore
It starts at 12 noon in the church parking lot.
Bring your pet, appropriately and safely kept, to have them blessed for another year of support and joy.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA
The Episcopal Church welcomes you. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/COR-AnimalBlessing2022.
