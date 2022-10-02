Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of giving with its 2022 toy drive
Sunday, October 2, 2022
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF MISSION READINESS
EVENT: Season of Giving 2022 Campaign Kick-Off – Snohomish County/Shoreline
DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022
11am – 7pm
Sunday, October 9, 2022
11am – 7pm
· Door Prizes
· Games for All Ages
· Spin the wheel for amazing goodies
· Santa Sighting
· Our men/women in uniform who we proudly assist
Please join us as we celebrate 75 years of supporting underserved communities. Last year 68,000 children/youth were helped due to your generosity! Link arms with us again in 2022. We will be collecting monetary and merchandise donations. Thank you!
Contact: Mary Butler, Area Coordinator, everett.wa@toysfortots.org; (425) 309-0047
