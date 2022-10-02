Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of giving with its 2022 toy drive

Sunday, October 2, 2022

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF MISSION READINESS

EVENT:         Season of Giving 2022 Campaign Kick-Off – Snohomish County/Shoreline
 
DATE:            Saturday, October 8, 2022
                        11am – 7pm
 
                        Sunday, October 9, 2022
                        11am – 7pm
 
·      Door Prizes
·      Games for All Ages
·      Spin the wheel for amazing goodies
·      Santa Sighting
·      Our men/women in uniform who we proudly assist
 
Please join us as we celebrate 75 years of supporting underserved communities.  Last year 68,000 children/youth were helped due to your generosity!  Link arms with us again in 2022.  We will be collecting monetary and merchandise donations.  Thank you!
 
Contact:  Mary Butler, Area Coordinator, everett.wa@toysfortots.org; (425) 309-0047

