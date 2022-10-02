Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of giving with its 2022 toy drive

EVENT: Season of Giving 2022 Campaign Kick-Off – Snohomish County/Shoreline







DATE: Saturday, October 8, 2022



11am – 7pm







Sunday, October 9, 2022



11am – 7pm







·

Door Prizes



·

Games for All Ages



·

Spin the wheel for amazing goodies



·

Santa Sighting



·

Our men/women in uniform who we proudly assist







Please join us as we celebrate 75 years of supporting underserved communities. Last year 68,000 children/youth were helped due to your generosity! Link arms with us again in 2022. We will be collecting monetary and merchandise donations. Thank you!













