Bolt Creek Fire update

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Much of the area shown in this photo is considered part of the
16 percent of the fire that burned at a high severity.
Smoke from the Bolt Creek fire is still coming west into Puget Sound. It tends to pool in low-lying areas around the head of Lake Washington but drifts through central Shoreline.

All evacuation orders were lifted at 8am this morning.

8pm Saturday, October 1, 2022

We saw a bit more fire activity (and smoke output) with the warmer and drier conditions today on the #BoltCreekFire

This photo was taken this afternoon, looking out towards Eagle Rock from the 6510 Road, showing the fire burning primarily towards the Wild Sky Wilderness to the north.
 
While a bit more active than previous days, this fire behavior still aligns well with the management strategy that members of the Incident Management Team have been talking about in their updates this week.
 
Temperatures will remain high this week—with no sign of a wetting rain in the near future—but humidities will likely remain above 30 percent and will have a moderating effect on fire behavior starting tomorrow. 

The Sky Valley can still expect an increase in smoke through the next week as warmer temperatures contribute to more burning.



