Air quality on Saturday was pretty terrible
Saturday, October 15, 2022
|Puget Sound air quality 10-15-22
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said,
Air quality in much of the Puget Sound Region is UNHEALTHY for everyone.
In the Cascades and along US 2, SR 530, and Darrington, the air quality is reaching VERY UNHEALTHY or worse. Everyone should be taking steps to reduce their exposure.
The current conditions are expected to continue through Sunday. There may be some improvement in Pierce County on Sunday. We will continue to update as the conditions change. Visit http://pscleanair.gov/wildfires for steps on how to reduce exposure.
