Air quality on Saturday was pretty terrible

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Puget Sound air quality 10-15-22
Air quality was terrible on Saturday, but anyone who looked outside will have figured that out.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said,

Air quality in much of the Puget Sound Region is UNHEALTHY for everyone. 
In the Cascades and along US 2, SR 530, and Darrington, the air quality is reaching VERY UNHEALTHY or worse. Everyone should be taking steps to reduce their exposure.
The current conditions are expected to continue through Sunday. There may be some improvement in Pierce County on Sunday. We will continue to update as the conditions change. Visit http://pscleanair.gov/wildfires for steps on how to reduce exposure.


Posted by DKH at 11:14 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  