Letter to the Editor: Your Yes vote for Prop 1 will continue to fund community services and programs
Saturday, October 15, 2022
This is a plea to all sensible Shoreline residents who enjoy the benefits our city provides – such things as police and community safety services, crime prevention programs, and our safe, well-maintained park system – to support Proposition 1 to maintain the current level of our valued city services.
Your Yes vote for Prop 1 will continue to fund community services and programs for seniors, youth, and families in need. Specifically, passage of Prop 1 will enhance the successful RADAR program to address the behavioral health crisis with mental health professional teams that provide 24/7 response.
Twice before we have voted to allow the City of Shoreline to increase the levy to address a forecasted budget gap that prevented a reduction in services. Restoring the tax levy rate to $1.39 – the same increase we approved in 2016 - will ensure that basic services will be maintained. Homeowners in the median range ($731,300) would pay an average of $30 per month over the six-year period.
It is true, we are all aware of rising inflation. No one escapes the affects – particularly at the grocery store and the gas pump. Prices are high; we feel the pinch.
However, I believe we must step up to support Proposition 1 so we can continue to count on the services we take for granted, need, and enjoy. A safe park with reliable playground equipment is an asset to families. Rapid response to people in crisis is imperative. I rely on code enforcement to maintain neighborhood integrity and traffic enforcement that allows me to walk safely around town.
Join the ranks of those who believe Shoreline is a great place to live and vote yes on Proposition 1.
Robin McClelland
Shoreline
Member, Financial Sustainability Citizen Advisory Committee
Member, People for Shoreline Campaign Committee
