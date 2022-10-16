Northshore Fire Public Hearing November 1, 2022 - Hybrid Format









Notice of Public Hearing

Northshore Fire Department

King County Fire Protection District No.16

Review sources of revenue for the District’s 2023 expense budget, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and Review and establish the District’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2023 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the District as provided in RCW 52.18.060. DATE OF HEARING: Tuesday, November 1, 2022



TIME OF HEARING: 5:00pm or as soon thereafter as may be heard



PLACE OF HEARING: Meeting will be held at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 and via Zoom.



Go to



Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997

Passcode: 743608



Or call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782



DATED this 14th Day of October 2022.



Josh Pratt, Chair

Board of Fire Commissioners





