Northshore Fire Public Hearing November 1, 2022 - Hybrid Format
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Notice of Public Hearing
Northshore Fire Department
King County Fire Protection District No.16
TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of King County Fire District No. 16 (City of Lake Forest Park and the City of Kenmore):
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of Northshore Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:
- Review sources of revenue for the District’s 2023 expense budget, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and
- Review and establish the District’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2023 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the District as provided in RCW 52.18.060.
TIME OF HEARING: 5:00pm or as soon thereafter as may be heard
PLACE OF HEARING: Meeting will be held at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 and via Zoom.
Go to www.Zoom.com and select “Join a Meeting”
Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
Passcode: 743608
Or call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782
DATED this 14th Day of October 2022.
Josh Pratt, Chair
Board of Fire Commissioners
