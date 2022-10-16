Community fundraiser to support disabled adults

Waterfront hotel stays. Wine-tasting with friends. A glass-blowing experience not to be outdone. Even a visit from the Seafair Pirates, who challenge you to ride along with them -- if you dare! (And bid enough!)





Enjoy a plated dinner, beverages, entertainment hosted by radio personality Gee Scott, and of course, some stunning auction items that make for not only great early holiday gifts, but also some memorable experiences and useful items for yourself -- all in support of empowering people with disabilities, and those who support them, to live extraordinary lives.



Tickets are available here:



Camelot Society is a non-profit organization providing residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. We currently serve 46 adults at 15 different locations throughout King and Snohomish Counties, including Group Training Home settings and Supported Living sites.





While being the primary provider in Washington state for people with Prader-Willi Syndrome, we also serve clients with a wide range of developmental disabilities including cerebral palsy, autism, Down Syndrome, and other genetic disorders.











