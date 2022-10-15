Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022

Eye exam at Seattle/King County Clinic.

Photo by Auston James Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care.





According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state.









Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation , Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a vision care operation. We’re proud to be part of it!

Free vision care



Seattle/King County Clinic is open to everyone, and it is not restricted to residents of Seattle or King County — however, tickets are limited, and participants are admitted for service on a first come, first served basis.





Organizers open the facility and begin to distribute free admission tickets in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N and Thomas St / Lenny Wilkens Way) each day beginning at 6am, with the doors to the Clinic opening at 7:30am.





Once the Clinic opens, patients are escorted to the service facility and admitted by ticket number to be registered and receive free eye care.



If prescription eyeglasses are ordered, they will be distributed in early December.



The Seattle/King County Clinic has been on hiatus during the pandemic. Returning this year, the Clinic will only be able to offer vision care. Other medical and dental care will not be available at the Clinic at this time.





What to know before you go