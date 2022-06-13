The return of National Night Out Against Crime in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022 - 6pm to 9pm





Turn on your porch or patio lights, and step outside for the 2022 National Night Out!





National Night Out is about building community and making our neighborhoods safer by getting to know our neighbors and neighborhood partners.





Organize a block party, ice cream social, or barbecue for your block!





SHORELINE



Register your gathering with the City of Shoreline to request a visit from Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, or City Staff (visits are limited by availability). If you want to hold an activity in the street or close the street, a permit may be required. Road closure applications must be submitted no later than July 12.



Visit



LAKE FOREST PARK



Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello.

Email



Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online here at:

Registration Form - National Night Out

Special Event Permit Form - National Night Out

Invitation - National Night Out

NNO Coordinator: Casey Krzyminski

Lake Forest Park Police Department



206-364-8216 x 523



Email

National Night Out returns on Tuesday August 2, 2022 from 6-9pmThis annual community-building event is a great opportunity for neighbors to get together again.