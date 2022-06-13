The return of National Night Out Against Crime in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

Monday, June 13, 2022

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME
TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022 - 6pm to 9pm

National Night Out returns on Tuesday August 2, 2022 from 6-9pm

Turn on your porch or patio lights, and step outside for the 2022 National Night Out!

National Night Out is about building community and making our neighborhoods safer by getting to know our neighbors and neighborhood partners.

This annual community-building event is a great opportunity for neighbors to get together again. 

Organize a block party, ice cream social, or barbecue for your block!

SHORELINE

Register your gathering with the City of Shoreline to request a visit from Shoreline Police, Shoreline Fire, or City Staff (visits are limited by availability). If you want to hold an activity in the street or close the street, a permit may be required. Road closure applications must be submitted no later than July 12.

Visit shorelinewa.gov/nno for more information and to register.

LAKE FOREST PARK

Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello.
Email rlehman@cityoflfp.com for more questions.

Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online here at:


Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  