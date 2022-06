Shorewood grad plays a special evening of music on the Solstice in Shoreline - Tuesday June 21

Celebrate the longest day of the year as you listen to hot jazz, sip cool drinks, and mingle inside and on the patio in the late evening sun. Emily Asher is a trombonist, singer, educator, bandleader, and songwriter. The New York Times notes her “buoyant charm” and Wall Street Journal claims “In traditional jazz, the trombone comes closest to the human voice, although up to now it's rarely been cast as a distinctly female voice...Ms. Asher plays with both grit and grace.”For a very limited Pacific Northwest tour, Asher is joined by her uncommonly versatile New York City-based band of legendary guitarist James Chirillo, trumpet and cornetist Mike Davis, reed man Jacob Zimmerman, bassist Rob Adkins, and drummer Jay Lepley.