Shorewood grad plays a special evening of music on the Solstice in Shoreline - Tuesday June 21
Monday, June 13, 2022
|Emily Asher June 21 in Shoreline
Emily Asher's Garden Party, led by Shorewood HS ('98) and UW Alum Emily Asher, play a special evening of music at the Innis Arden Club House on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:30pm.
Tickets and information here.
Celebrate the longest day of the year as you listen to hot jazz, sip cool drinks, and mingle inside and on the patio in the late evening sun.
Emily Asher is a trombonist, singer, educator, bandleader, and songwriter. The New York Times notes her “buoyant charm” and Wall Street Journal claims “In traditional jazz, the trombone comes closest to the human voice, although up to now it's rarely been cast as a distinctly female voice...Ms. Asher plays with both grit and grace.”
For a very limited Pacific Northwest tour, Asher is joined by her uncommonly versatile New York City-based band of legendary guitarist James Chirillo, trumpet and cornetist Mike Davis, reed man Jacob Zimmerman, bassist Rob Adkins, and drummer Jay Lepley.
Celebrating Asher’s fifth album, If I Were A Window, the band plays hot jazz, swing, salsa, and ballads ranging from striking and unusual to traditional and catchy, taking listeners on a fun international sound tour.
Sample her music here
