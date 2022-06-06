Regular School Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 7, at 6:00 pm

Monday, June 6, 2022


Shoreline School Board and Finance staff

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 7, at 6:00pm.

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave. NE and streamed via Zoom. 

Presentations:
  • District Instructional Materials Committee (DIMC) Recommendations – K-5 Science
  • District Instructional Materials Committee (DIMC) Recommendations
Action items:
  • Approval of Proposal for the Expansion of Student Voice
  • Adoption of Revisions to Policy 5333, Holidays
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, June 7, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.

Link to meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84206945612?pwd=RlVZL3VJdFVBU1YwejIrb2FISmx1dz09
Webinar ID: 842 0694 5612
Passcode: 761736
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

Full meeting agendas can be accessed at this page



