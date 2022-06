Regular School Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 7, at 6:00 pm

Action items:

If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, June 7, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.Webinar ID: 842 0694 5612Passcode: 761736Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833