Rally against mass shootings drew close to 250 marchers Sunday morning in LFP





By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Mike Remarcke





Close to 250 people, many dressed in the orange and red t-shirts of the Moms Demand Action (against gun violence) gathered Sunday morning, June 12, 2022 at Brookside Elementary in Lake Forest Park.





Enough is Enough the shirts say





They were there to express their concern about the epidemic of gun violence in America and their frustration at the lack of action from political leaders to protect the public.





In honor of the students and teachers who lost their lives on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas we rally against mass shootings. PTA not NRA

They marched with home-made signs to Lake Forest Park Elementary where they gathered to hear speeches from local advocates and local politicians. They marched with home-made signs to Lake Forest Park Elementary where they gathered to hear speeches from local advocates and local politicians.





We cannot continue to allow shootings to traumatize Americans and lose innocent lives. We must act, unify, and change the status quo. None of us have been the same since the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings. These can be prevented by reasonable gun laws and we demand action. State Senator David Frockt

They were joined by State Senator David Frockt, State Representatives Gerry Pollet and Shelley Kloba. They were joined by State Senator David Frockt, State Representatives Gerry Pollet and Shelley Kloba.









Lake Forest Park Police officers provided a watchful presence, stopping traffic on Ballinger Way to allow the marchers to safely pass.









This event was organized by a collection of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park parents.











