Rally against mass shootings drew close to 250 marchers Sunday morning in LFP
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Mike Remarcke
Close to 250 people, many dressed in the orange and red t-shirts of the Moms Demand Action (against gun violence) gathered Sunday morning, June 12, 2022 at Brookside Elementary in Lake Forest Park.
|Enough is Enough the shirts say
They were there to express their concern about the epidemic of gun violence in America and their frustration at the lack of action from political leaders to protect the public.
In honor of the students and teachers who lost their lives on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas we rally against mass shootings.
We cannot continue to allow shootings to traumatize Americans and lose innocent lives. We must act, unify, and change the status quo. None of us have been the same since the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings. These can be prevented by reasonable gun laws and we demand action.
Lake Forest Park Police officers provided a watchful presence, stopping traffic on Ballinger Way to allow the marchers to safely pass.
This event was organized by a collection of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park parents.
