Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds to hear about Carp on the Fly at June 14 meeting
Friday, June 10, 2022
|Photo courtesy WA Dept of Natural Resources
The meeting will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and is open to both members and guests. 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” and will discuss settings and types of water to fish, carp behaviors and strategies for catching them on flies.
For more information on Jim and a brief video please visit our website, olympicflyfishers.com and click on Jim’s name on the calendar.
0 comments:
Post a Comment