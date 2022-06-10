Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds to hear about Carp on the Fly at June 14 meeting

Friday, June 10, 2022

Photo courtesy WA Dept of Natural Resources
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meet Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 6-8:30pm. 

The meeting will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and is open to both members and guests. 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” and will discuss settings and types of water to fish, carp behaviors and strategies for catching them on flies. 

For more information on Jim and a brief video please visit our website, olympicflyfishers.com and click on Jim’s name on the calendar.



