Edmonds Driftwood Players 11th Annual Festival of Shorts

Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for their 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, postponed from last season.





These shows have been selected from submissions from around the globe and have never before been produced for an audience.





Past winners have later been developed into full-length award winning plays!





Each performance includes eight short plays that include multiple directors and casts.





Come to be a part of EDP’s annual festival where the audience votes for a favorite at each performance from among the eight finalists.





The playwrights submitted scripts with the theme, “What Would You Do?”





This theme explores ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.



The eight Shorts that will be performed are