Edmonds Driftwood Players 11th Annual Festival of Shorts
Friday, June 10, 2022
These shows have been selected from submissions from around the globe and have never before been produced for an audience.
Past winners have later been developed into full-length award winning plays!
Each performance includes eight short plays that include multiple directors and casts.
Come to be a part of EDP’s annual festival where the audience votes for a favorite at each performance from among the eight finalists.
The playwrights submitted scripts with the theme, “What Would You Do?”
This theme explores ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.
The eight Shorts that will be performed are
- Windfall by James Pfrehm (directed by Jonathan C. Olson),
- Whole New World by Karla M. Sorenson (directed by Martin Mackenzie),
- The Price to Pay by Elena Naskova (directed by Dawn Cornell),
- Seeing the Light by Jeff Dunne (directed by Thomas A. Glass),
- Losing Tucker by Paul Lewis (directed by David F. White),
- Like Jason by Maripat Allen (directed by Eric Bischoff), Why by Chris Widney (directed by Mark Velednitsky), and
- The Good War by Brent Stainer (directed by Laura Crouch).
WHEN: June 24-July 3, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
TICKETS: $20 General Adult (19-59); $18 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Special thanks to our season sponsors Templar Financial Services, Rick Steves’ Europe, and Windermere Real Estate Edmonds.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
Performances at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
