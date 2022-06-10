Edmonds Driftwood Players 11th Annual Festival of Shorts

Friday, June 10, 2022

Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for their 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, postponed from last season. 

These shows have been selected from submissions from around the globe and have never before been produced for an audience. 

Past winners have later been developed into full-length award winning plays! 

Each performance includes eight short plays that include multiple directors and casts. 

Come to be a part of EDP’s annual festival where the audience votes for a favorite at each performance from among the eight finalists. 

The playwrights submitted scripts with the theme, “What Would You Do?” 

This theme explores ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.

The eight Shorts that will be performed are 
  1. Windfall by James Pfrehm (directed by Jonathan C. Olson), 
  2. Whole New World by Karla M. Sorenson (directed by Martin Mackenzie), 
  3. The Price to Pay by Elena Naskova (directed by Dawn Cornell), 
  4. Seeing the Light by Jeff Dunne (directed by Thomas A. Glass), 
  5. Losing Tucker by Paul Lewis (directed by David F. White), 
  6. Like Jason by Maripat Allen (directed by Eric Bischoff), Why by Chris Widney (directed by Mark Velednitsky), and 
  7. The Good War by Brent Stainer (directed by Laura Crouch).
The design team includes Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Brent Stainer and Cami Taliaferro-Barber (Lighting Designers), Daniel Hanlon (Sound Designer), and Melina Boivin and Faye Mattingley (Costume Designers). Katie Soulé and Brian Fletcher are Production Managers, and Diane Jamieson and Sean Morrone are Stage Managers.

WHEN: June 24-July 3, 2022 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

TICKETS: $20 General Adult (19-59); $18 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.

Special thanks to our season sponsors Templar Financial Services, Rick Steves’ Europe, and Windermere Real Estate Edmonds.

Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.

Performances at Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.



Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  