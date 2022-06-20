Echo Lake Work Party, Saturday, June 25th

Echo Lake Otter photo by Ann Michel







Our Echo Lake Otter is very pleased with the work done so far to restore native plants along his shoreline.





She says "Please come volunteer! Native plants help keep the lake water clean and give me nice places to live and relax on the shore."

Our next work party at Echo Lake Park is coming right up! Please join us on Saturday, June 25th, from 10:00am - 1:00pm.









https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/320/

Come join your neighbors and have fun in the dirt! We'll be spreading cardboard and mulch to prepare the ground for new plants in the fall. Please click the link below to sign up. Snacks, drinks and tools and gloves all provided. Great option for Community Service hours for your students.









Echo Lake Park is at the north end of Echo Lake at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N. Email Ann Michel at agrmichel@gmail.com with any and all questions.













