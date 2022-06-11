City of Lake Forest Park recognizes observance of Juneteenth as Legal Holiday
Saturday, June 11, 2022
|2021 Juneteenth mural by artists Artists Myron Curry and Cynncear Easley
In a resolution approved at its meeting on June 9, 2022, the Mayor and Lake Forest Park City Council declared Juneteenth, June 19th, a city holiday in remembrance of the day in 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned of their freedom.
It was further resolved by the Mayor and Council that the end of the atrocity of slavery should be acknowledged and celebrated by the City of Lake Forest Park as Juneteenth—a day to revisit solidarity and commitment to antiracism.
The City Council also finds that, in celebration of Juneteenth, June 19th will be recognized as a City holiday, and the City will be closed. Because June 19th is on a Sunday this year, City offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, except for Passport Services which will still service the scheduled appointments on June 20.
The Committee of the Whole regular meeting scheduled for June 20 is canceled, and a special Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held in the hybrid format and interested persons may attend in person at City Hall or via Zoom. Please see the agenda, once it is available, for the Zoom information.
