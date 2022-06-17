Children ages 6 months – 4 years may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

Photo courtesy Vaccines.gov OLYMPIA – Several COVID-19 vaccination series for children are being considered for emergency use authorization in the coming days, including: OLYMPIA – Several COVID-19 vaccination series for children are being considered for emergency use authorization in the coming days, including:

A Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months – 4 years

A Moderna vaccines for children ages 6 months -- 5 years

A second Moderna vaccine for youth ages 6 – 17 years

The agencies that must authorize or recommend vaccines for these ages are the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The agencies that must authorize or recommend vaccines for these ages are the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.









“Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you. We applaud the patience of parents awaiting this authorization,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We expect enough vaccines to meet initial demand and that supply will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.



“We will continue to monitor supply to meet the needs of those seeking out COVID-19 vaccines for all age groups. We are all in it together.”

While parents are understandably eager for their young children to receive these vaccines, similar to other vaccine rollouts the Department of Health urges them to remain patient. If the recommendations for these vaccines pass, the Washington State Department of Health will begin supplying healthcare providers with vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years.While parents are understandably eager for their young children to receive these vaccines, similar to other vaccine rollouts the Department of Health urges them to remain patient.









To make a vaccine or booster appointment, visit Overwhelming demand may temporarily slow the pediatric vaccination process while more providers and healthcare systems may take time to support the potential increase in demand.To make a vaccine or booster appointment, visit Vaccine Locator Vaccines.gov , or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 833-VAX-HELP or simply contact your local pharmacy.











