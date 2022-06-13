Black Rocket STEAM Computer Camps at Shoreline Community College

Monday, June 13, 2022


Shoreline Community College is proud to offer STEAM camps in partnership with Black Rocket, a leader in national tech-education. Black Rocket’s distinct programs in Creative Sciences and Digital Arts focus on the intersection of creativity and technology. 

Each camp emphasizes self-empowerment, cognitive reasoning, and divergent thinking through hands-on learning. Black Rocket's mission is to help ignite, unleash, and enhance every student's distinct talents.

In-Person Camps

August 1 - 5th from 9:30am - 3:30pm
Minecraft Redstone Engineers (AM) and ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs(PM)
11 to 14 years old
Camp Fees: $499

August 22 - 26 from 9:30am - 3:30pm
Minecraft Redstone Engineers (AM) and Make Your First 3D Video Game (PM)
8 to 11 years old
Camp Fees: $499

