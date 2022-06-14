American Legion Post 227 honors one of their own - Justin Fitch

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SSgt Justin Fitch, US Army served
nine tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Article and photos by Doug Cerretti 

Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion held their general membership meeting Tuesday June 7, 2022. 

After proceeding with normal business, newly elected officers were installed who will be responsible for guiding Post 227 in the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year. 

As dictated by tradition we followed the installation of officers with dinner. 

However, this end of the year meeting had a very solemn endeavor. 

Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 honored one of our own, SSgt Justin Fitch, US Army, who passed away March 28, 2022. 

Justin graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2000 and went on to serve as an elite Army Airborne Ranger (2nd Battalion 75th Regiment). 

He served nine tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Justin was 41 years old. Several members of Justin’s family including his mother, Camille Blakey Callner, and sister, Brittany Freeman, were in attendance.

We conducted the ceremony of draping the Post Charter in black in honor of Justin. 

Post 227 also honored Justin by engaging Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project (https://www.fallenheroesproject.org) for a portrait that he presented to Justin’s mother, Camille.


Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project
presents Justin's portrait to his mother, Camille

Justin was wonderfully multi-faceted: a sensitive artist, a stalwart soldier, a quick-witted soul who loved to laugh, a person who found beauty in ordinary things, and someone who was an unfailingly loyal support to his family and friends. 

He will be missed by Family, Friends, Army Rangers with whom he served, and many others who knew him.



