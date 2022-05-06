World Collage Day Workshop - free at ShoreLake Arts Gallery May 14, 2022





World Collage Day Workshop - FREE

Saturday, May 14, 2022 12pm-3pm





No previous collage experience is needed to participate in this free event. We also have a limited number of Kolaj Magazine #29 free to the first 20 people. Collage materials and magazines are limited in supply. First come, first served.



World Collage Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of May with hundreds of collage events. It was started by Kolaj Magazine in 2018.





Collage by Andrea Lewicki

About the Artist



Andrea Lewicki is based in Duvall, WA. She is the founder of Special Agent Collage Collective, a group of international artists who respond to creative collage challenges. Her work has appeared in literary journals and art publications, and she will be exhibiting at ShoreLake Arts Gallery June 29 - August 13, 2022. Find her on Instagram at @andrealewicki.



https://www.shorelakearts.org/world-collage-day-2022



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

Bring your scissors and join us for a collaborative collage party celebrating World Collage Day with Andrea Lewicki, The Sewing Collage Artist.Together we will collage flowers that will later be sewn together to create a community garden mural. Glue sticks and paper will be available as long as supplies last. You are welcome to bring a magazine or collage materials to share. Andrea will provide examples and templates.