Vaccination day Friday, May 6, 2022 at Senior Center - everyone welcome - all vaccines free

Free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10am - 5pm.





Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required. Children and teens, ages 5 - 17 can get Pfizer only. Adults, age 18 and older, can get Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.





No appointment needed. On-site registration available. Transportation for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park seniors (55 years of age and older)





To contact the Senior Center call 206-365-1536.









Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status. For information about safety go to kingcounty.gov/vaccine





For questions about accommodations

call 206-477-3977 or

email PublicHealthAccommodations@kingcounty.gov

Director Theresa La Croix has requested interpreters on hand for Spanish, Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Tigrinya. The Center has French, Hindi and Bengali already on staff.











