Tickets still available for The Spongebob Musical at Shorecrest Drama

Shorecrest Drama is back stronger than ever! Whether you're a SpongeBob die-hard, a SpongeBob skeptic, or have never heard of the animated kids' series, this Tony Award-winning musical will win you over.





The SpongeBob Musical is an inspired adaptation of the cartoon that addresses strikingly relevant issues with humanity, humor, and boundless joy.

Here's a teaser: The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The power of optimism really can save the world!





Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays; matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday.





Visit the event page at Brown Paper Tickets ( https://m.bpt.me/event/5418595 ) to reserve your tickets (and tickets are selling FAST).





Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students ($15 at the door, day of show).





The SpongeBob Musical will run from Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 15 and again the following weekend, Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, 2022.