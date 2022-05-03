Jobs: United Way of King County Summer 2022 HungerCorps Associate





As a HungerCorps VISTA with United Way of King County, you will be assigned to a food bank or meals site, where you’ll use your skills and experience to support critical anti-hunger work.





You will prepare and serve meals, pack boxes of food, engage with community members, and conduct grassroots community outreach to get the word out about available resources. You can expect to prepare meals or food boxes; distribute meals or groceries at apartment complexes, parks, community centers or food banks; manage meal distribution logistics, including maintaining federal program requirements; and build relationships with families and collect client feedback.









Apply by May 15, 2022 here!







You will gain experience working directly with the community. Training will be provided in site management, marketing, and data tracking – hard skills that will make your summer work influential on your resume. Service placements include Seattle, Tukwila, Renton, Auburn, East King County, Kent, and Federal Way. This is a paid, full-time position.

Are you looking for a paid opportunity serving the community during the Summer? Our United Way of King County AmeriCorps team is looking for Summer 2022 HungerCorps Associates to serve from June 13th to August 21st.Your Role and What You Will Learn:HungerCorps members serve in partnership with food banks, nonprofits, and city governments to ensure that every family in our community has access to healthy food.