Provide input for Shoreline’s Transportation Master Plan update
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
We need your input! We are kicking off Outreach Series 3 for the Transportation Master Plan Update with three short informational videos and a survey.
Many of you have participated in earlier surveys about your travel habits and needs. The City would now like your feedback on draft plans created for various travel modes (auto, transit, shared‐use mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle) and the criteria for identifying and prioritizing future transportation projects.
The survey is available now through Sunday, May 8.
Once the survey closes, we will review the data with additional analysis to create a draft project list. The project team will share this information in an Outreach Series 4 that is tentatively scheduled for early summer.
To access the informational videos and the survey, visit shorelinewa.gov/tmp
