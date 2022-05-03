Provide input for Shoreline’s Transportation Master Plan update

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

From the City of Shoreline

We need your input! We are kicking off Outreach Series 3 for the Transportation Master Plan Update with three short informational videos and a survey

Many of you have participated in earlier surveys about your travel habits and needs. The City would now like your feedback on draft plans created for various travel modes (auto, transit, shared‐use mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle) and the criteria for identifying and prioritizing future transportation projects. 

The survey is available now through Sunday, May 8.

Once the survey closes, we will review the data with additional analysis to create a draft project list. The project team will share this information in an Outreach Series 4 that is tentatively scheduled for early summer.

To access the informational videos and the survey, visit shorelinewa.gov/tmp



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  