Provide input for Shoreline’s Transportation Master Plan update

Many of you have participated in earlier surveys about your travel habits and needs. The City would now like your feedback on draft plans created for various travel modes (auto, transit, shared‐use mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle) and the criteria for identifying and prioritizing future transportation projects.









Once the survey closes, we will review the data with additional analysis to create a draft project list. The project team will share this information in an Outreach Series 4 that is tentatively scheduled for early summer.



To access the informational videos and the survey, visit







