Reviving an old tradition: May Day baskets

May Day basket Story and photo by Sally Yamasaki Story and photo by Sally Yamasaki





I remember those days of excitement, gathering spring flowers, making baskets, going to a house to deliver the bouquet, and … then ringing the doorbell and running away and waiting to watch.



I found out one of our retired neighbors has befriended a young girl and her family new to the neighborhood.





They have been making this their tradition.





This basket embodies more than the date of May 1st, it holds the beauty of an inter-generational connection and the passing on of a tradition.









Our doorbell just rang and we found this lovely May Day basket at our door with no one around to thank.