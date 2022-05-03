New ORCA ticket system rollout continues with new ticket vending machines

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Scott Thompson, Sound Transit

As many riders have noticed, crews continue installing new ORCA ticket vending machines (TVM) at stations throughout the system in preparation for the launch of the new ORCA system in May.

The new TVMs will not be online until the new system launch, but Link riders will still be able to use existing TVMs until the new system is fully functional.

This is part of a new ORCA system rolling out region wide to provide easier ways to pay transit fares and manage transit passes.

Upgrading ORCA equipment

Besides the ticket vending machines, crews are also swapping out ORCA card readers for new ones over the coming months.

When the new ORCA system launches in May, you will see these new card readers installed but covered up. 

The screens on the new ticket machines will indicate whether they are in service yet. 

We’ll also play audio announcements at stations during the replacement process to alert passengers of what to expect.

After the launch, we’ll remove all the original ORCA equipment. We expect to have the system fully upgraded by this summer.

The new ORCA system will give customers more enhancements and features, such as the ability to tap to pay with your phone.
  • Additional improvements include: A mobile app to manage your account and pay your fare
  • The ability to instantly load value and products to your ORCA account
  • More retail locations to buy ORCA cards and add value
  • An improved website (myorca.com) makes it easier to manage your account
But don’t worry, your current ORCA card will still work on the new system and the with the mobile app!

Options like Youth cards, Regional Reduced Fare Permits and ORCA LIFT cards will still be available with the new system.



