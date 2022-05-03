New ORCA ticket system rollout continues with new ticket vending machines

By Scott Thompson, Sound Transit





When the new ORCA system launches in May, you will see these new card readers installed but covered up. Besides the ticket vending machines, crews are also swapping out ORCA card readers for new ones over the coming months.





The screens on the new ticket machines will indicate whether they are in service yet.









After the launch, we’ll remove all the original ORCA equipment. We expect to have the system fully upgraded by this summer.



The new ORCA system will give customers more enhancements and features, such as the ability to tap to pay with your phone.

Additional improvements include: A mobile app to manage your account and pay your fare

The ability to instantly load value and products to your ORCA account

More retail locations to buy ORCA cards and add value

An improved website (myorca.com) makes it easier to manage your account But don’t worry, your current ORCA card will still work on the new system and the with the mobile app!



Options like Youth cards,







