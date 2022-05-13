Shorewood girls tennis take top spots in 3A Girls Tennis South league tournament

Shorewood sophomore Emily Lin is

the single champion in 3A South tennis

Photo by Ms Fukuma The 3A Girls Tennis South league tournament was held at Shorewood High School on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10-11, 2022 The 3A Girls Tennis South league tournament was held at Shorewood High School on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10-11, 2022





Each team in the South league entered their top two singles players and doubles teams to try to place in the top four to qualify for the following week's District 1 tournament at Snohomish High School.

The District 1 tournament, May 17th and 18th is the first regional step of the WIAA State tournament.

The top four placers from District 1 qualify to play at the WIAA State tournament in Richland, Washington at Hanford High School May 27th and 28th









Emily Lin, the top singles player for Shorewood, continued her unbroken winning record as she played against Katelynne Wyckoff of Meadowdale 6-0 6-0 and then Shorecrest senior Flora Cummings 6-1 6-0





Shorewood's #2 player, freshman Rylie Gettmann, worked her way up the brackets, first beating Shorecrest's Cami Sikora 6-1 6-1, then Edmonds-Woodway's Paige Oliver 6-2 6-3, then Meadowdale's Sidney Wright 6-2 6-2.





Finally, the battle for the top position was between Emily and Rylie. Neither had lost this year. In three sets 2-6 7-5 7-5 Emily Lin took the top spot and Rylie Gettman 2nd place.





Shorecrest's Flora Cummings placed #5, just out of the running for the District 1 level.





Shorewood juniors Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold

take the top doubles spot in the 3A South league

Photo by Ms Fukuma Shorewood's top doubles team juniors Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold maintained their unbroken win record to take the top doubles place. maintained their unbroken win record to take the top doubles place.





To do so they had to beat their teammates Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura, 6-0 4-6 6-1.





They finished #1 and #2 in doubles. Third place was the Edmonds-Woodway team and fourth Mountlake Terrace.





Megan Hicks and Dacotah Poole of Shorecrest placed 6th.





All six Shorewood players advance to the District 1 tournament at Snohomish High School next week May 17-18 in the first regional step of the WIAA State tournament.











