Shorewood girls tennis take top spots in 3A Girls Tennis South league tournament
Friday, May 13, 2022
|Shorewood sophomore Emily Lin is
the single champion in 3A South tennis
Photo by Ms Fukuma
Each team in the South league entered their top two singles players and doubles teams to try to place in the top four to qualify for the following week's District 1 tournament at Snohomish High School.
The District 1 tournament, May 17th and 18th is the first regional step of the WIAA State tournament.
The top four placers from District 1 qualify to play at the WIAA State tournament in Richland, Washington at Hanford High School May 27th and 28th
Emily Lin, the top singles player for Shorewood, continued her unbroken winning record as she played against Katelynne Wyckoff of Meadowdale 6-0 6-0 and then Shorecrest senior Flora Cummings 6-1 6-0
Shorewood's #2 player, freshman Rylie Gettmann, worked her way up the brackets, first beating Shorecrest's Cami Sikora 6-1 6-1, then Edmonds-Woodway's Paige Oliver 6-2 6-3, then Meadowdale's Sidney Wright 6-2 6-2.
Finally, the battle for the top position was between Emily and Rylie. Neither had lost this year. In three sets 2-6 7-5 7-5 Emily Lin took the top spot and Rylie Gettman 2nd place.
Shorecrest's Flora Cummings placed #5, just out of the running for the District 1 level.
|Shorewood juniors Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold
take the top doubles spot in the 3A South league
Photo by Ms Fukuma
To do so they had to beat their teammates Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura, 6-0 4-6 6-1.
They finished #1 and #2 in doubles. Third place was the Edmonds-Woodway team and fourth Mountlake Terrace.
Megan Hicks and Dacotah Poole of Shorecrest placed 6th.
All six Shorewood players advance to the District 1 tournament at Snohomish High School next week May 17-18 in the first regional step of the WIAA State tournament.
