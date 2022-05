Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Melissa DeGrazia spotted this nest of goslings on the moss covered roof over the sign at Ronald Bog. Since they usually learn how to swim before they fly, I'm not sure how this is going to work out.





Hard to tell how many family units are in this photo by Martin DeGrazia

There were a lot of nests on the ground, though and the parents were all out herding their babies. There were a lot of nests on the ground, though and the parents were all out herding their babies.





Photo by Martin DeGrazia

And here's a close-up of fuzzy yellowness. And here's a close-up of fuzzy yellowness.





Diane Hettrick