Planning Commission public hearing and meeting Thursday on MUR 70 code amendments
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing on Mixed Use Residential (MUR) 70' height building code amendments
Thursday, May 19, 2022 7:00pm - 9:59pm online
Agenda
Agenda Highlights
Participate
- Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 899 8722 5227 Passcode: 359634)
- Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- Comment on Agenda Items
Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment