Echo Lake Neighborhood Association will spend Tuesday evening on Zoom with our Shoreline Police department
Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Interim police chief Ryan Abbott
will join ELNA on Tuesday 7pm on Zoom
Interim Police Chief Ryan Abbott and Captain Kelly Park will be joining us to give an update about police services in our Echo Lake neighborhood and Shoreline as well.
They will be addressing such areas as police staffing, incidents of crime in the neighborhood, how to stay safe, police response, Shoreline Watch program, and more.
This will be an interesting evening of getting to know our speakers and hearing as much information that can be fit into the meeting.
Contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the meeting.
The Echo Lake Neighborhood is located in north central Shoreline.
