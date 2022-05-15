Shorecrest boys soccer team headed for state tournament

Jubilant Scots celebrate their berth at state.

Photo courtesy Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association









The team clinched a spot in the State tournament with that victory. At the WesCo District Championship game on Saturday against Mt. Vernon, at Shoreline Stadium, they lost 2-1, landing at 2nd place. Both teams go to state. Games are scheduled between May 17-28.



Shorewood stayed in until Saturday when they lost 2-0 to Monroe and ended their season.

Bracket here

Scores here









Shorecrest Boys Soccer team defeated Edmonds-Woodway Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1-0, thanks to a goal by Mason Dougherty.