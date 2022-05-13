Photo: Poems - Rain plummeted from clouds
Friday, May 13, 2022
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Rain plummeted from clouds
plummeting our lawn,
embolding the rhododendrons to bloom,
liberating the Clematis to sprout,
invigorating and exciting the whole garden.
by Suzanne Delaney in Poetry Soup
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Meanwhile in Shoreline
It rained in April,
it rained in May.
Perhaps we will get lucky,
and by August it will stop.
by Wayne Pridemore
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
0 comments:
Post a Comment