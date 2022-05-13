Photo: Poems - Rain plummeted from clouds

Friday, May 13, 2022

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Rain plummeted from clouds
plummeting our lawn,
embolding the rhododendrons to bloom,
liberating the Clematis to sprout,
invigorating and exciting the whole garden.

by Suzanne Delaney in Poetry Soup

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Meanwhile in Shoreline

It rained in April,
it rained in May.
Perhaps we will get lucky,
and by August it will stop.

by Wayne Pridemore

Photo by Wayne Pridemore


