AG Ferguson shuts down Global Grid’s illegal robocalls, deceptive marketing targeting CenturyLink customers

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that, as a result of his lawsuit against the company, Global Grid, a Corvallis, Ore.-based company, and its owner must shut down its illegal robocalling operation.





The company must also stop all deceptive marketing practices, including misrepresentations about a product it falsely promised could block robocalls.









Global Grid and owner Harry Hart III also face $603,000 in penalties, costs, and fees for its illegal conduct, including robocalls, which are suspended so long as they pay back the upfront fees and do not violate the terms of today’s consent decree.



In October 2021,



The company also robocalled consumers on the Do Not Call Registry and made deceptive claims in its advertising. The company also told people that “subscriptions start at just pennies per month,” yet failed to mention that they would be charged up-front fees to activate the service — anywhere from $8 to $100.



This was a typical robocall:



“Please do not hang up. The voicemail system has an urgent announcement for you regarding your security and the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry. There’s a new telephone feature that you can add to your current CenturyLink phone line that will screen and block robocalls and unwanted telemarketers.”

Ferguson asserts Global Grid Telecom’s voicemail messages sounded like official messages from CenturyLink, and consumers complained that the messages deceptively sounded as if the offer came from CenturyLink. Nearly all of the company’s messages referred to a “voicemail system announcement.”



Many of the messages also referred to the advertised service as an “upgrade” or new feature to CenturyLink accounts. Further, some of the messages referenced the Do Not Call Registry, which could have deceived people into believing the message was associated with the federal government.



In fact, “MAX|Command” did not prevent robocalls. It only would manage and add phone numbers to a list of blocked numbers on a telephone line, without actually blocking new incoming unwanted calls.



The robocall message did not provide an option for people to remove themselves from Global Grid Telecom’s call list. In some instances, consumers who informed the company they no longer wanted to receive messages from Global Grid Telecom continued to receive robocalls.



















