Notes from Shoreline council meeting May 9, 2022

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting



Notes by Pam Cross



The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully.



All Councilmembers were present.



Proclamations

I, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim May 21, 2022, as ARMED SERVICES APPRECIATION DAY in the City of Shoreline.



Approval of the Agenda

The agenda was approved by unanimous consent.



Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry

Presented by Ms. Tarry



Spartan Recreation Center Display









Contact Suni Tolton for additional information:



Contact Suni Tolton for additional information: stolton@shorelinewa.gov PRCS/Tree Board has extended deadline for applications:







Take the Survey and have your say:





In spite of the picture, you may want to dress for rain:





Public Reminders UPDATE



The City Council Regular Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 has been cancelled.



The next meeting of the City Council will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, with a Special Meeting at 5:30pm and a Regular Meeting at 7:00pm, both held remotely on Zoom.



Council Reports



CM Pobee attended the Seashore Transportation Forum. It was a great meeting, especially at 7:30am. (Laughter) We looked at electric buses and climate goals. Metro is now looking at using a phased approach to move to all electric buses, and to be able to convey operations and acquire the workforce and build the necessary infrastructure to support 100% zero emissions by the fleet. Then we looked at SAFE (safety, security and fare enforcement) which is how they are trying to address safety and security.



CM Pobee attended the Seashore Transportation Forum. It was a great meeting, especially at 7:30am. (Laughter) We looked at electric buses and climate goals. Metro is now looking at using a phased approach to move to all electric buses, and to be able to convey operations and acquire the workforce and build the necessary infrastructure to support 100% zero emissions by the fleet. Then we looked at SAFE (safety, security and fare enforcement) which is how they are trying to address safety and security.

CM Mork attended the Regional Water Quality Meeting. The County Executive has presented to the County Council a 5.75% proposed rate increase for sewage treatment. This would be billed to all municipalities that use West Point or Brightwater like we do. Appears it will be approved. The reasons include aging equipment, growth capacity, storm water and wastewater in Seattle, nutrient removal investment, system reliability and climate change. There are a long series of rate increases planned in order to accomplish this.



CM Mork also attended Climate Change K4C. A lot of discussion about Vision Zero and making people feel safe to walk and bike. Money is available from both the federal and state grants.



Public Comment



Each speaker allowed 3 minutes. There was one written comment at the time this report was prepared.



Item 8(a). TIP

Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, sidewalk on 20th NW will result in tree loss



400 unit Apartment building on Linden Ave N

Courtney Ewing, Shoreline provided

Derek Blackwell, Shoreline spoke about traffic problems



Approval of the Consent Calendar

The Consent Calendar was approved unanimously.



Action Item 8(a) Action on Resolution No. 489 - Adopting a Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) for 2023 Through 2028



Presentation by Nytasha Walters, Transportation Division Manager



In accordance with state law, the City is required to prepare a six-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The City’s TIP is used to secure federal funding for transportation projects as part of the Statewide TIP.



Presentation by Nytasha Walters, Transportation Division Manager

In accordance with state law, the City is required to prepare a six-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The City's TIP is used to secure federal funding for transportation projects as part of the Statewide TIP.

The draft 2023-2028 TIP was presented to the City Council on April 11, 2022. The staff presentation was immediately followed by a Public Hearing on the plan, as required by state law (RCW 35.77.010).







Following the Public Hearing, Council had questions and concerns regarding the off-corridor bike network, sidewalks near schools, and funding for "small win" projects.









DISCUSSION Staff is adding clarifying language to the Sidewalk Prioritization Plan to make sure that it is completely clear that Program No. 2 (New Sidewalk Plan) is for the whole Sidewalk Prioritization Plan, not just the top Prioritized Projects (12 sales and use funded projects that the voters approved).



Move and second to adopt Resolution 489



Thanks for listening to the community and Council, and addressing their concerns.



The clarifications make a lot of sense. I do think sidewalk prioritization matrix should be continuously updated due to changing traffic volumes and increased development in the station areas. I don’t think it should be updated only every 5 or so years.



During public comment, Ms. Russell questioned why and where do we have different sidewalk widths. This isn’t necessarily a part of the Motion, but some large sidewalks are in more local streets - not along principal arterials.



Reply: We take into account the adjacent land use as well as the activities that are going on in the area. Higher zoning requires wider sidewalks. Also if we are trying to combine pedestrian and bicycle activity on the same sidewalk (such as close to a light rail station), or there is a higher volume of activity. We are also looking at the continuity of the network.

Reply Randy Witt, Public Works Director: this is a good question but not quite on topic so we’re not fully prepared to answer. We can come back later if that’s acceptable.

I was looking for a general answer. How can the public and the Council look at these maps and these projects and have a sense of whether sidewalks will be 5’ or 8’ or wider?

Reply Debbie Tarry : I’m not sure that you can tell from the map. I do know that we provided a conceptual design framework for the 12 sidewalks that were approved by the voters. So there was some information about what could be considered in the future. But until we move into a higher level of design for each project we won’t know.

So the public needs to ask?

Reply Debbie Tarry : Yes, and we’ve been doing a lot of public outreach at the start of design.

VOTE

Motion passes unanimously 7-0.



Study Item 9(a) Discussion and Update of the 145th Street Corridor and I-5 Interchange Projects

Presentation by Randy Witt, Public Works Director Other contributors to the presentation:

Cory Nau, City of Shoreline Engineer II Capital Projects, 145th St Corridor

John McKenzie, Jacobs Engineering, Project Manager 145th St Corridor

Cory Nau, City of Shoreline Engineer II Capital Projects, 145th St Corridor

John McKenzie, Jacobs Engineering, Project Manager 145th St Corridor

Rob McGaughey, Lochner Engineering, Project Manager I-5 Interchange Project Manager

Tonight we are going to update the City Council on the projects' progress.



Cory Nau, 145th St Corridor (Corridor)







We are just finishing up the Design stage. The major roadway work for the Corridor Phase 1 and the Interchange constructs in 2023 and 2024. The off-corridor bike network constructs towards the end of 2024, then Phase 2 in 2026 and 2027. Phase 3 likely constructs beyond 2029. This timeline is subject to change based on funding.



We have been able to secure funding to fully design and construct the Interchange Improvements project, and Phase 1 of the corridor. We have also secured funding for completion of the designs of Phases 2 and 3, and the off corridor bike network. Currently we are pursuing right-of-way funding for Phase 2 and we’re on the contingency list for construction funding for the off-corridor bike network.



John McKenzie, Project Manager, 145th St Corridor (Corridor)

Phase 1 will be constructed concurrently with the interchange project.

We are just finishing up the Design stage. The major roadway work for the Corridor Phase 1 and the Interchange constructs in 2023 and 2024. The off-corridor bike network constructs towards the end of 2024, then Phase 2 in 2026 and 2027. Phase 3 likely constructs beyond 2029. This timeline is subject to change based on funding.

We have been able to secure funding to fully design and construct the Interchange Improvements project, and Phase 1 of the corridor. We have also secured funding for completion of the designs of Phases 2 and 3, and the off corridor bike network. Currently we are pursuing right-of-way funding for Phase 2 and we're on the contingency list for construction funding for the off-corridor bike network.



145th is a key regional corridor. It provides connections to Aurora, I-5, and Lake City Way/Bothell Way. It also connects Shoreline and Seattle neighborhoods, businesses, parks and services. The future light rail station at NE 148th St and I-5 will be opening soon and this corridor will be of even more regional significance.



The purpose of the improvements to the Corridor is to address existing problems of traffic congestion, transit that does not accommodate people with disabilities, minimal amenities, narrow and partially blocked sidewalks that are difficult to negotiate for walkers and not accessible for people using wheelchairs. There is no place for bikes. It also suffers from a high number of collisions.



Project Goals

Project Goals

Ensure that all modes are accommodated so that people can walk, bike, access transit, and drive reliably and comfortably through the Corridor. Address traffic congestion and delay Develop improvements that support the local economy, protect the environment, and support a vibrant community.

This slide highlights the complex multi-jurisdictional nature of the Corridor.







Rob McGaughey, Project Manager, I-5 Interchange (Interchange)





The Interchange project is tied to the revenue date for the Lynnwood Link extension which is July 2024. So that’s the opening date that we’re projecting for the Interchange. The Lynnwood Link BRT (Bus, Rapid Transit) project should start in 2025.







Some of the things that will be included in the Interchange are wider sidewalks (13’ on the north side and 8’ on the south side of 145th shown in pink). There will be six flashing rapid beacons at each crosswalk. There are also pedestrian refuge areas, and a two-way bike path above I-5 (green line).



We have been working with Sound Transit to make the Interchange project compatible with the Lynnwood Link. This has involved some redesign work to coordinate with contracts ST has ready to go.



Interchange utility coordination is required to work with Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle City Light, underground aerial communications lines, relocating Lumen duct bank, as well as Puget Sound Energy.



To minimize the impacts during construction, we will keep one lane open in each direction (reduced capacity) and the intersection open during construction. There will still be substantial impact and some overnight closures. Uniformed police officers and contractor flaggers will be there during peak traffic times.



Some of the things that will be included in the Interchange are wider sidewalks (13' on the north side and 8' on the south side of 145th shown in pink). There will be six flashing rapid beacons at each crosswalk. There are also pedestrian refuge areas, and a two-way bike path above I-5 (green line).

We have been working with Sound Transit to make the Interchange project compatible with the Lynnwood Link. This has involved some redesign work to coordinate with contracts ST has ready to go.

Interchange utility coordination is required to work with Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle City Light, underground aerial communications lines, relocating Lumen duct bank, as well as Puget Sound Energy.

To minimize the impacts during construction, we will keep one lane open in each direction (reduced capacity) and the intersection open during construction. There will still be substantial impact and some overnight closures. Uniformed police officers and contractor flaggers will be there during peak traffic times.

(Plays short video of planned project.) This will be available for viewing at the Virtual Open House







DISCUSSION



As you stated, it has been a little while since we’ve talked about this. This is helpful and is appreciated especially since many people have concerns about transitioning to a roundabout.

Reply Randy Witt : we have planned outreach about how to navigate a roundabout. How long is the total impact going to be?

Reply Rob McGaughey : We are projecting 16 months for construction of the Interchange. Should be open about April 2024. 16 months will be challenging for drivers. Thanks for the letting us know how it will be addressed.



Study Item 9(b) Discussion of City Manager Recruitment Firm



Presentation by Debbie Tarry



As you know, I have announced my intent to retire effective November 2, 2022. In order to allow for a smooth transition and Council selection of a new City Manager, I want to bring to you tonight some options for your consideration.



The City has historically used both Prothman and Raftelis for this position. I was able to get a proposal from Raftelis. Their project timeline allows us the time needed. It also includes a number of opportunities for the Council to meet with Raftelis and their representative Catherine Parrish. It provides time to get input from the public if Council desires, input from department directors, and recruitment on a nationwide basis, review of applicants, screening, and interview of finalists. The cost would be approximately $32,000 plus direct expenses.



Additional detail has been presented to Councilmembers.



Would Council like to move ahead with Raftelis? Or like a proposal from Prothman? Or do a Request for Proposal process open to all firms?



DISCUSSION



I’m supportive of moving ahead with Raftelis since we’ve worked with them before. There is value to working with someone who already knows Shoreline and what we consider important values.



Why aren’t there more in-person meetings set up in the calendar?

Reply: If Council desires more in-person, we can make that request. The interim steps of screening through review, Council’s desire to get more information and/or who they want to bring in to interview are anticipated to happen virtually. It depends on Council’s preference. I’m OK with virtual, but I think we need more meetings with the applicants.

Reply: Sure. We can do that I am impressed by Raftelis. And I also agree the interviews with the finalists should be in-person.



I agree that we need in-person interviews for the finalists. It is more costly but important to meet in person for such an important decision. I also agree that we need more interactions prior to determining the finalists that we interview. We have had as many as 30 applicants in the past. They were then whittled down to 15 by the recruitment firm. Two of us have been through this process before and it is really important since this is the only hiring we do for the City. New members need to be very comfortable with the process, even if it means more meetings and costs a little bit more since it’s going to be a national search.



I agree with staff recommendation.



My only concern is with the timeline. What if the finalists we meet in-person turn out to not be good fits? I would like to start earlier than June - as soon as possible.

Reply: I agree the earlier the better. I agree, but remember once the call is out in publications etc., there’s a minimum timeframe that we have to put it out because if it’s too short it won’t be helpful in a national search.



DISCUSSION

As you stated, it has been a little while since we've talked about this. This is helpful and is appreciated especially since many people have concerns about transitioning to a roundabout.

Reply Randy Witt : we have planned outreach about how to navigate a roundabout.

How long is the total impact going to be?

Reply Rob McGaughey : We are projecting 16 months for construction of the Interchange. Should be open about April 2024.

16 months will be challenging for drivers. Thanks for the letting us know how it will be addressed.

Study Item 9(b) Discussion of City Manager Recruitment Firm

Presentation by Debbie Tarry

As you know, I have announced my intent to retire effective November 2, 2022. In order to allow for a smooth transition and Council selection of a new City Manager, I want to bring to you tonight some options for your consideration.

The City has historically used both Prothman and Raftelis for this position. I was able to get a proposal from Raftelis. Their project timeline allows us the time needed. It also includes a number of opportunities for the Council to meet with Raftelis and their representative Catherine Parrish. It provides time to get input from the public if Council desires, input from department directors, and recruitment on a nationwide basis, review of applicants, screening, and interview of finalists. The cost would be approximately $32,000 plus direct expenses.

Additional detail has been presented to Councilmembers.

Would Council like to move ahead with Raftelis? Or like a proposal from Prothman? Or do a Request for Proposal process open to all firms?

DISCUSSION

I'm supportive of moving ahead with Raftelis since we've worked with them before. There is value to working with someone who already knows Shoreline and what we consider important values.

Why aren't there more in-person meetings set up in the calendar?

Reply: If Council desires more in-person, we can make that request. The interim steps of screening through review, Council's desire to get more information and/or who they want to bring in to interview are anticipated to happen virtually. It depends on Council's preference.

I'm OK with virtual, but I think we need more meetings with the applicants.

Reply: Sure. We can do that

I am impressed by Raftelis. And I also agree the interviews with the finalists should be in-person.

I agree that we need in-person interviews for the finalists. It is more costly but important to meet in person for such an important decision. I also agree that we need more interactions prior to determining the finalists that we interview. We have had as many as 30 applicants in the past. They were then whittled down to 15 by the recruitment firm. Two of us have been through this process before and it is really important since this is the only hiring we do for the City. New members need to be very comfortable with the process, even if it means more meetings and costs a little bit more since it's going to be a national search.

I agree with staff recommendation.

My only concern is with the timeline. What if the finalists we meet in-person turn out to not be good fits? I would like to start earlier than June - as soon as possible.

Reply: I agree the earlier the better.

I agree, but remember once the call is out in publications etc., there's a minimum timeframe that we have to put it out because if it's too short it won't be helpful in a national search.

Council recesses into an Executive Session. No final action is expected.







